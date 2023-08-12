CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CVS Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS CVSGF remained flat at $23.86 during trading hours on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900. CVS Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75.
About CVS Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.