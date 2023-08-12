CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CVS Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CVSGF remained flat at $23.86 during trading hours on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900. CVS Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

