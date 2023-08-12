CWS Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,941,000 after purchasing an additional 297,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

