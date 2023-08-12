CWS Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCC. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

