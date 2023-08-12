CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.34. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $117.29. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,956. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

