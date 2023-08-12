CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $122,000 in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $11.10 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $151,876,137.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,450,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

