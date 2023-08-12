CWS Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 120.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,827,000 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.03 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.40%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

