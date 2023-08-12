CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $196.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $194.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CyberArk Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.43. The company had a trading volume of 458,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,714. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $169.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day moving average is $146.57.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

