CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $174.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CyberArk Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.59.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,714. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $169.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

