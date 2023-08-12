CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.59.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.43. 458,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,714. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $169.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

