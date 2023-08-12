CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded CyberArk Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.43. 458,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,714. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $169.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

