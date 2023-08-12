CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $181.5-186.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.24 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.59.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 3.4 %

CYBR opened at $156.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average of $146.57. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $113.19 and a 52-week high of $169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $55,479,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $24,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,016,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 58,397 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

