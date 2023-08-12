CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20, reports. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million.

CBAY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,567. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBAY. BTIG Research upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,365 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,272,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after acquiring an additional 47,146 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

