DA Davidson Boosts Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target to $40.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $136,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,852 shares in the company, valued at $403,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $136,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 295,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,397,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 98,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after buying an additional 208,084 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 441,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 141,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

