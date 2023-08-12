Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.06 and a 200-day moving average of $245.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

