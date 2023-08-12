Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,757. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.85. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

