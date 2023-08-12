Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.48.

Get Datadog alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $89.44. 3,173,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,321. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.03. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,586 shares of company stock valued at $70,143,470. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 40.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 820,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,766,000 after purchasing an additional 235,658 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Oberndorf William E increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the second quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 113,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.