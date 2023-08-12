Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $435.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.81 and its 200 day moving average is $400.83.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.16.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

