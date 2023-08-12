DEI Price Reaches $0.0216 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, DEI has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $48.95 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00283996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013522 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, "Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer's coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

