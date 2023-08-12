Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delek US by 880.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 129,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Delek US by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Trading Up 2.6 %

DK opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -113.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

