Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.73.

Get Delek US alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.