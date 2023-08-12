Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deswell Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.19% of Deswell Industries worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DSWL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 9,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Deswell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

Deswell Industries Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%.

(Get Free Report)

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.