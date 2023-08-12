Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target to $11.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

CTOS opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after purchasing an additional 180,652 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 70,411 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,262,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after purchasing an additional 520,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 227,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

