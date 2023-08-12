Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $128.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $121.46. 1,362,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,941. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $135.76. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.