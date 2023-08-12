Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $31.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,108. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after acquiring an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,156,000 after acquiring an additional 362,407 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

