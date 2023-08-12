Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $77.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEAS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE SEAS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 638,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,672. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 58.09%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,209.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $515,600. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,070,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after buying an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after buying an additional 786,122 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after buying an additional 716,408 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after buying an additional 441,000 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.