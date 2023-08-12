dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $32.15 million and approximately $89.77 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00284328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00021068 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,278,686 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99239384 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $385.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

