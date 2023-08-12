Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,681,000 after buying an additional 161,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($49.20) to GBX 3,800 ($48.56) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.87) to GBX 2,920 ($37.32) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $172.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

