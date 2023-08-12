Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Financial Contrast

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) and Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Ally and Leo Holdings Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $37.01 million 0.30 -$19.28 million N/A N/A Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A $13.16 million N/A N/A

Leo Holdings Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Ally.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -54.60% -46.60% -29.69% Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A -70.28% 3.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digital Ally and Leo Holdings Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leo Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Ally currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 271.29%. Given Digital Ally’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Digital Ally shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digital Ally beats Leo Holdings Corp. II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices. It also provides EVO Web, a web-based software that enables police departments and security agencies to manage digital video evidence quickly and easily; FleetVU Manager, a web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring; ThermoVu, a non-contact temperature-screening instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters; and Shield disinfectants and cleansers, as well as other personal protective equipment and supplies, such as masks, gloves, disposable wipes, and electrostatic sprayer to health care workers and other consumers. In addition, the company offers working capital and back-office services, including insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and collections to healthcare organizations; and operates TicketSmarter.com, an online ticketing marketplace for ticket sales, partnerships, and ticket resale services for live events, including concerts, sporting events, theatres, and performing arts. Digital Ally, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

