Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $325.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $14.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $13.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.00. 189,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.65. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $254.49 and a 1-year high of $417.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $3.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total value of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Dillard’s by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

