Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC now owns 178,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,756 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period.

DFAI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. 424,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,955. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

