Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 529,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 502,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 437,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,696,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

