Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,233. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.