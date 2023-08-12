Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.