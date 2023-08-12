Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 2,985.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,985.71 ($38.16).

Several analysts have issued reports on DPLM shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($43.45) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,400 ($30.67) to GBX 2,550 ($32.59) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,360 ($42.94) to GBX 3,500 ($44.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

LON DPLM opened at GBX 3,244 ($41.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,414.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,071.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,882.18. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,190 ($27.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,326 ($42.50).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,789.47%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

