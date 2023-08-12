Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $16,446,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth $16,446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth $11,603,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 92,619 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $828.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.94. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

