Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.28

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.28 and traded as low as C$6.07. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$6.11, with a volume of 366,952 shares trading hands.

Dividend 15 Split Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$739.75 million, a PE ratio of -309.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52.

Dividend 15 Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.42%. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,000.00%.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

