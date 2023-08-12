Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$9.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.75.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBM. CIBC upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.42.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE:DBM opened at C$7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of C$687.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.58. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.74.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$609.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$579.93 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.805499 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

