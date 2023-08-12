Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $440.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.17. 334,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,396. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $417.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

