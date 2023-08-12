Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 8.81%.
Dorel Industries Stock Down 7.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DIIBF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 2,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.
About Dorel Industries
