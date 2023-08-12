Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 8.81%.

Dorel Industries Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DIIBF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 2,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. It operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The company's Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

