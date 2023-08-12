Dowlais Group (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Trading 10.2% Higher

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 70,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 489% from the average session volume of 11,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dowlais Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dowlais Group from GBX 155 ($1.98) to GBX 175 ($2.24) in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Dowlais Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Dowlais Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

