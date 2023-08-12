Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Downer EDI Limited operates as an integrated facilities management services provider in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Transport segment provides road network management; routine road maintenance; asset management systems; spray sealing; asphalt laying; and manufacture and supply of bitumen-based products and asphalt products.

