Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.
Downer EDI Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Downer EDI Company Profile
