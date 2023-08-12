Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Doximity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Doximity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.30.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,235,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.93. Doximity has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,214 shares of company stock worth $765,301. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,620,000 after buying an additional 5,235,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Doximity by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Doximity by 291.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,388,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,078 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Doximity by 559.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Doximity by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after buying an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

