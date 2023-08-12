DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $4,798,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,456,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,890,135.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,362,766 shares of company stock valued at $38,425,557 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 8.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after acquiring an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,115 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

