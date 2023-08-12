DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.94

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.94 and traded as low as $10.69. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 18,436 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
