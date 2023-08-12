DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.94

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.94 and traded as low as $10.69. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 18,436 shares.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,678,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 34.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.