Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $98.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 224.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

