DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) PT Lowered to $41.00

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DURECT from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get DURECT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DRRX

DURECT Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

Shares of DRRX opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. DURECT has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DURECT by 5,370.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.