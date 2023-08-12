DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) PT Raised to $55.00

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of DXPE traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $33.24. 115,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $39.89.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $424.27 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,610,723.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $129,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $995,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 636,723 shares in the company, valued at $20,610,723.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

