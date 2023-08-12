Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ EGRX traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. 119,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $248.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,605,259.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

