Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.1354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

