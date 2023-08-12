Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EIC opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income

(Get Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.