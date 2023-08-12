Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend by an average of 34.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Eagle Point Income Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:EIC opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Income
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.